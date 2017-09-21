Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 21 2017 6:59pm
01:52

Stressed? Anger rooms let you smash it out to blow off steam

Thu, Sep 21: Ever felt the urge to smash that printer that keeps breaking down before deadline? Is your boss stressing you out? Minna Rhee finds out why anger rooms are all the rage.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home