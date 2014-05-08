Global News at 6 Lethbridge May 8 2014 8:11pm 02:03 PBA goes for four The Prairie Baseball Academy has the chance to do something this weekend that would even impress the Joe Torre led New York Yankees: win a fourth straight championship. Matt Battochio reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/1320229/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/1320229/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?