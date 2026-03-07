The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your heart rate spikes mid-run, your steps aren’t counting right, and your sleep tracker keeps giving you confusing data. What you need is a fitness tracker that actually keeps up with your health and workouts. Whether it’s from Apple, Garmin, or Google, we’ve rounded up some of the best options—covering everything from sleek, budget-friendly models to feature-packed devices loved by athletes and personal trainers—that help you track heart rate, oxygen levels, steps, sleep, and more, so you can upgrade your fitness game without the guesswork.

Fitness tracker features by goal

For better sleep: Look for trackers with heart rate, SpO₂, and sleep stage monitoring. Smart alarms and sleep coaching help you wake up refreshed and understand patterns.

For daily activity & motivation: Step counting, active minutes, and move reminders keep you moving. Lightweight, comfortable bands encourage all-day wear for accurate tracking.

For weight management: Trackers with calorie estimates, heart rate zones, and activity recognition help monitor energy balance. Sync with nutrition apps for full insight.

For workouts & strength training: Automatic exercise detection, rep counting, and detailed stats improve training efficiency. Sweat-resistant or waterproof designs ensure durability.

For endurance & performance: GPS, pace analytics, and distance tracking support running, cycling, or swimming. VO₂ max and training load insights help you push limits safely.

For heart health & stress management: Continuous heart rate, HRV, and guided breathing exercises track cardiovascular health and stress levels. Alerts can warn of unusual heart patterns.

For beginner-friendly tracking: Simple step, calorie, and sleep tracking with easy-to-read dashboards make starting healthy habits approachable without feeling overwhelmed.

Best for serious athletes

Google Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker is packed with features for serious fitness fans, including built-in GPS, over 40 exercise modes, and real-time heart rate tracking for smarter workouts. It also offers stress management tools, and sleep tracking, so you can see exactly when to push harder or take it easy—making it perfect for anyone who wants precise control over their training and recovery. $198 on Amazon (was $219.95)

Best for runners

Garmin vívoactive 5 Whether training for a marathon or logging daily jogs, the Garmin vívoactive 5 tracks pace, distance, cadence, and heart rate with more advanced running metrics and GPS accuracy than typical Galaxy watches. Unlike Galaxy devices, which focus on apps and notifications, the vívoactive 5 emphasizes fitness performance, customizable workouts, and recovery insights. With Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep tracking, and built-in sports modes, it helps you train smarter and reach your running goals. $288.99 on Amazon

Best for beginners or casual users

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 The Fitbit Inspire 3 is ideal for beginners who are new to fitness tracking or just want simple, essential features. It offers all-day activity and heart rate monitoring, stress management, and sleep insights in a slimmer, lightweight design that’s comfortable to wear all day. Guided workouts, reminders to move, and personalized daily readiness scores help users gradually build healthy habits without feeling overwhelmed. $126.49 on Amazon

Best for iPhone users

Apple Watch Series 10 The Apple Watch Series 10 syncs seamlessly with your iPhone for calls, texts, and notifications, tracks your activity, and keeps your health metrics front and center—making it the ultimate companion for staying connected and on top of your wellness. It’s iPhone-ready, always connected, and also boasts advanced sensors, customizable watch faces, and intuitive apps, ensuring you have everything you need right on your wrist at a glance. $424.23 on Amazon

Best for android users

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Smartwatch The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is a top pick for Android users thanks to its deep integration with Android devices, allowing notifications, calls, and apps to sync seamlessly. It tracks unique health metrics like continuous heart rate, advanced sleep patterns, blood oxygen, stress levels, and body composition, offering insights not commonly found together in other smartwatches. Combined with a bright display, AI assistant, and lightweight design, it delivers a comfortable, all-in-one smartwatch experience. $497.99 on Amazon

Best advanced tracker

Oura Ring 4 Loved for its comfort and sleek style, the Oura Ring 4 is an advanced health tech device packaged into a minimalist ring you can wear 24/7. It tracks over 50 metrics—including sleep, heart rate, stress, and activity—while lasting up to 8 days on a charge, gathering data passively and turning it into personalized insights based on your patterns. This allows you to get detailed health insights without ever feeling weighed down by a traditional wearable. $649.99 on Amazon

Best for long battery

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Looking for something that will last all week? Garmin’s Venu Sq 2 smartwatch delivers standout battery life—up to 11 days on a single charge—so you can track your health and activity without constantly reaching for a charger. With built-in GPS, 25+ sports apps, guided workouts, heart rate and stress monitoring, sleep tracking, Body Battery energy tracking, and even music storage and smart notifications, it’s a complete companion for fitness, wellness, and everyday life. $209.99 on Amazon

Best value tracker

Amazfit BIP 3 Pro If you’re looking for value, you can’t go wrong with the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro. It features built‑in GPS with support for four satellite systems, a large colour display, and over 60 sports modes. You’ll also get heart rate and blood oxygen tracking, sleep monitoring, and smartwatch features most people use every day. Note: its sensors and workout tracking aren’t as advanced or accurate as higher‑end watches. Still, it’s a great choice if you want core fitness and smartwatch functionality at a much lower price than many other options. $98.84 on Amazon

