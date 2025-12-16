Send this page to someone via email

Whether your sanctuary is a sandy beach or a tranquil poolside oasis, finding the perfect swimsuit that complements your style and comfort level may have you feeling a little lost at sea. Fortunately, we’re here to throw you a lifeline. Read on for 11 swimsuits that demand a sun-filled escape, stat.

Best bikini

Zaful Women's Bikini A stringy beach-ready two-piece–what’s not to love? The flattering high-cut bottoms serve the perfect amount of cheekiness. $47.53 on Amazon

Best tankini

Live In Color Liz Twist Tankini Top From beach to brunch, this versatile tankini combines comfort and style with heavy support and halter-style straps perfect for any setting. $70 at Bikini Village

Best cup support

Nyud Sloane Top in Sol With its supportive underwire and customizable cup design, you can find your perfect fit and coverage. $98 at Nyud

Best one piece

Shekini Women's Retro High Cut Low Back One Piece This timeless one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence. $46.58 on Amazon

Best tummy control

SPANXshape Swim Pique Hi-Rise Cheeky Bottom These high-waisted bottoms are designed with tummy control in mind, so you can bask by the pool in confidence. $49 at Spanx

Best long torso

Andie The Amalfi One Piece We’re obsessed with sculpting powers of this houndstooth-patterned suit. Plus, the long torso design will prevent it from riding up. $180 at Andie

Best rash guard

Malai Stardust Long-Sleeve Reversible Swim Top For a fuss-free seaside escape, opt for this long sleeve rash guard swim top featuring an eye-catching wild foliage pattern. $139 at Anthropologie

Best UPF suit

One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit This pretty pink suit will shield you from the sun, courtesy of its UPF 50+ fabric. Bonus: we love the built-in bra and off-the-shoulder design. $115 at Knix

Best cutout

Cupshe Scalloped Cutout Bathing Suit From the scalloped trim detail to the flirty below-the-bustline cutout, this sultry black bikini truly has it all. $47.99 on Amazon

Best animal print

Azores Bikini Top When styled with the matching triangle bikini bottoms and sarong, this animal-print bikini possesses all the allure one could ask for during a stylish trip to the beach. $148 at Reformation

Best strapless

Same Swimwear Stripe Strapless One Piece Tan lines? Don’t know ’em. Removable straps and stripes add flair to this high-cut silhouette. $425 at Same Swimwear

