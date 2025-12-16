By Adriana Monachino
Whether your sanctuary is a sandy beach or a tranquil poolside oasis, finding the perfect swimsuit that complements your style and comfort level may have you feeling a little
lost at sea. Fortunately, we’re here to throw you a lifeline. Read on for 11 swimsuits that demand a sun-filled escape, stat.
A stringy beach-ready two-piece–what’s not to love? The flattering high-cut bottoms serve the perfect amount of cheekiness.
From beach to brunch, this versatile tankini combines comfort and style with heavy support and halter-style straps perfect for any setting.
With its supportive underwire and customizable cup design, you can find your perfect fit and coverage.
This timeless one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence.
These high-waisted bottoms are designed with tummy control in mind, so you can bask by the pool in confidence.
We’re obsessed with sculpting powers of this houndstooth-patterned suit. Plus, the long torso design will prevent it from riding up.
For a fuss-free seaside escape, opt for this long sleeve rash guard swim top featuring an eye-catching wild foliage pattern.
This pretty pink suit will shield you from the sun, courtesy of its UPF 50+ fabric. Bonus: we love the built-in bra and off-the-shoulder design.
From the scalloped trim detail to the flirty below-the-bustline cutout, this sultry black bikini truly has it all.
When styled with the matching triangle bikini bottoms and sarong, this animal-print bikini possesses all the allure one could ask for during a stylish trip to the beach.
Tan lines? Don’t know ’em. Removable straps and stripes add flair to this high-cut silhouette.
