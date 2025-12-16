SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

The best women’s swimsuits for a stylish seaside escape

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 16, 2025 7:33 pm
1 min read
best women's swimsuits View image in full screen
Enjoy fun in the sun, in style.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether your sanctuary is a sandy beach or a tranquil poolside oasis, finding the perfect swimsuit that complements your style and comfort level may have you feeling a little lost at sea. Fortunately, we’re here to throw you a lifeline. Read on for 11 swimsuits that demand a sun-filled escape, stat.

 

Best bikini

Zaful Women's Bikini
A stringy beach-ready two-piece–what’s not to love? The flattering high-cut bottoms serve the perfect amount of cheekiness.
$47.53 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best tankini

best women's swimsuits
Live In Color Liz Twist Tankini Top
From beach to brunch, this versatile tankini combines comfort and style with heavy support and halter-style straps perfect for any setting.
$70 at Bikini Village

 

Best cup support

Nyud Sloane Top in Sol
Nyud Sloane Top in Sol
With its supportive underwire and customizable cup design, you can find your perfect fit and coverage.
$98 at Nyud
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best one piece

Shekini Women's Retro High Cut Low Back One Piece
This timeless one piece simultaneously slims and hugs curves, so you can bask by the pool with confidence.
$46.58 on Amazon

 

Best tummy control

best women's swimwear
SPANXshape Swim Pique Hi-Rise Cheeky Bottom
These high-waisted bottoms are designed with tummy control in mind, so you can bask by the pool in confidence.
$49 at Spanx
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best long torso

best women's swimsuits
Andie The Amalfi One Piece
We’re obsessed with sculpting powers of this houndstooth-patterned suit. Plus, the long torso design will prevent it from riding up.
$180 at Andie

 

Best rash guard

best women's swimsuits
Malai Stardust Long-Sleeve Reversible Swim Top
For a fuss-free seaside escape, opt for this long sleeve rash guard swim top featuring an eye-catching wild foliage pattern.
$139 at Anthropologie
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best UPF suit

best women's swimsuits
One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
This pretty pink suit will shield you from the sun, courtesy of its UPF 50+ fabric. Bonus: we love the built-in bra and off-the-shoulder design.
$115 at Knix

 

Best cutout

Cupshe Scalloped Cutout Bathing Suit
From the scalloped trim detail to the flirty below-the-bustline cutout, this sultry black bikini truly has it all.
$47.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best animal print

Azores Bikini Top
When styled with the matching triangle bikini bottoms and sarong, this animal-print bikini possesses all the allure one could ask for during a stylish trip to the beach.
$148 at Reformation

 

Best strapless

Same Swimwear Stripe Strapless One-Piece
Same Swimwear Stripe Strapless One Piece
Tan lines? Don’t know ’em. Removable straps and stripes add flair to this high-cut silhouette.
$425 at Same Swimwear
Story continues below advertisement

 

