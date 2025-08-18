The coolest back-to-school gear for 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Get ready for a smooth and stylish September with our curated guide to must-have school gear. From leak-proof lunch boxes to trendy backpacks and smart storage solutions, here’s everything your kids need (and want!) to head back to class in cool, organized style.
Back To Cool, Kids!
After a stylish (and super hot!) summer on the run, your household’s countdown to life post-Labour Day has officially begun. Backpacks, tote bags and stationary kits – oh my! It can feel like a brand and bar code Olympics. I’m here to help!
To my Virgo dismay, one of my children seems to resent compartments. Cosmetic kits that double as stationary holders are her carry-all’s of choice. I like them because they’re tough to stain and easy to clean.
B.C.-born Herschel pops up on the leader board year after year. I like the freestyle checkerboard on their Heritage backpack (at 15 L this version is ideal for little ones) as well as the striped waterproof lining.
Like most mamas, I appreciate the intersection of cuteness and safety. This little Zipperbite dude attaches to zippers on bags and jackets and glows in the dark (while looking like he’s holding on for dear life).
My daughters are now at the ages where they are finally interested in shopping my closet instead of buying their own version of the exact same item. As you can understand, this is both a financial blessing and a personal curse. And for fall? You can’t go wrong with buying (or borrowing) cute classics.
I love fashion’s natural return to preppy every autumn. Case in point? This collab between Sperry X Aritzia and their sweet take on the iconic boat shoe silhouette. B.C. kids – wear them before the rainy season!
A creamy cardigan is a wardrobe must for literally every age category. The Nexus from Aritzia and its cloud-like fuzziness is slightly cropped (but not TOO cropped!). Also available in light grey and merlot.
