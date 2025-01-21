The ultimate guide to fitness at home

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gone are the days of boring at-home workouts (thank god!). With these essential finds, you’ll stay motivated every step of the way. Kickstart your fitness journey with these 2025 must-haves that make staying active both fun and easy.

Define Cropped Jacket Nulu Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, this cropped jacket from Lululemon features buttery-soft Nulu fabric and a trendy silhouette. It’s your go-to for everything from workouts to weekend errands. $128 at Lululemon

Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging These viral leggings are viral for a reason! Made from soft, buttery fabric – get these lulu dupes for premium quality at an affordable price. $50 on Amazon

Soft Jersey Half Zip Perfectly lightweight and soft, this soft jersey half zip will be your go-to for layering or lounging. Designed with a sleek half-zip and buttery-smooth jersey fabric, this piece is the ultimate blend of functionality and chic minimalism. $98 at Lululemon

Non Slip 1 Inch Thick Yoga Mat This extra-thick fitness mat cushions your joints and keeps you steady with its non-slip grip, making every pose and workout feel secure and comfortable. Lightweight yet durable, this mat comes with a handy carrying strap, and it’s free of harsh chemicals. $56.93 on Amazon

Barbell Pad Take the pain out of your hip thrusts and squats with this barbell pad, crafted from thick protective foam for ultimate comfort and support. Compact and portable, this barbell pad features anti-slip safety straps and even weight distribution. It’s a must-have for all your at-home workouts. $17.99 on Amazon

Health & Fitness Mini Stepper Looking to work out at home without accumulating bulky workout gear? This health & fitness mini stepper is your compact and portable workout solution that fits any lifestyle. Engage your entire body with low-impact stepping, adjustable intensity, and quiet performance for anytime, anywhere exercise. $75 on Amazon

Walking Treadmill This treadmill is the ultimate at-home workout solution to keep you active, no matter the weather. Don’t miss out—grab it now at an incredible 75% off! $249.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Smart Measuring Tape Integrating this smart measuring tape into your fitness routine is a game-changer for staying on track with your goals. With seamless app integration, it offers effortless progress tracking and real-time graphing over time. $39.99 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Travel Smart Scale Stay on top of your fitness goals anywhere with this compact, travel-friendly body fat scale, complete with a protective case and anti-rollover stability design. Includes 13 essential metrics tracked via the Renpho Health App and can sync with your favourite fitness apps. $46.99 on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the AirPod Pro 2 earbuds have a customizable fit and are sweat, dust, and water resistant. Level up your workouts with an elite listening experience featuring personalized spatial audio and adaptive noise control for crystal-clear sound in any environment. $329 on Amazon

Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight An essential fitness find – these dumbbell hand weights are high quality, durable, and come in a wide range of colours to match your workout aesthetic. Great for arm rows, squats, chest presses, bicep curls, walking, jogging, & yoga. $23.68 on Amazon (was $29.76)

Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder Get all your greens in with Bloom Nutrition Super Greens Powder. Easily slip into smoothies to support gut health, relieve bloat, aid digestion, and promote energy. Every health-conscious fitness gal needs one! $103.43 on Amazon

