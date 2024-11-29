Black Friday Canada: Your ultimate guide to must-shop deals

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready to flex those deal-hunting muscles because Black Friday is here, and Canada’s sales are not holding back! Whether you’re eyeing a game-changing beauty gadget, cozy home upgrades, or the tech toy you’ve been dreaming of, this roundup has it all. From beloved brands to hidden gems, we’ve done the deal-digging for you, curating only the crème de la crème of sales. Grab your coffee (or cocoa!), settle in, and let’s make your Black Friday shopping spree the best one yet!

Best in beauty

50% off

Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment Wake up to a more sculpted you with Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment, the secret to firmer, lifted skin while you sleep. Powered by retinal, it works its magic overnight to redefine and rejuvenate your skin effortlessly. Grab it while it’s 50% off! Buy on Amazon $71 at Sephora (was $142)

43% off

23% off

Shark SmoothStyle Heated Smoothing Comb This innovative tool straightens, smooths, dries, and volumizes—all without heat damage. Its integrated comb ensures lower heat absorption for healthier hair, while dual modes let you seamlessly switch between wet and dry styling. $99.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

30% off

Olaplex No. 7 Bond Oil Transform your hair with this highly-concentrated, reparative styling oil. It boosts shine, softness, and colour vibrancy while protecting against heat damage. Perfect for daily use on wet or dry hair to elevate your styling game. $28.7 on Amazon (was $41)

46% off

Best in tech

45% off

Smart Projector Bring the cinema to your backyard with this smart projector that delivers stunning 4K visuals and Dolby Audio for the ultimate movie night experience. With Bluetooth, WiFi, and easy adjustments, it’s perfect for cozy outdoor gatherings under the stars. $240 on Amazon (was $439.99)

21% off

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip Unleash your creativity with the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro, powered by the M3 Pro chip for lightning-fast performance. With its sleek design and stunning display, this laptop makes every task feel effortless and fun. $2599 on Amazon (was $3299)

51% off

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device Transform your TV time with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, delivering stunning visuals and endless entertainment. From movies to shows, it’s your all-access pass to stream in style. $33.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

25% off

Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS The Apple Watch Series 9 is your powerful, eco-friendly companion for a healthier life. With a carbon-neutral design, the advanced S9 chip powers a superbright display and intuitive hands-free interaction. Monitor blood oxygen, ECG, sleep stages, and temperature for deep health insights, while redesigned apps provide vital info at a glance. $439 on Amazon (was $589)

47% off

Beats Studio Pro Headphones Experience immersive sound with Beats’ Custom Acoustic Platform. Enjoy lossless audio via USB-C, active noise cancelling, and transparency mode for clear listening. With 40 hours of battery life and personalized spatial audio, these headphones offer seamless compatibility, crystal-clear calls, and a 10-minute charge for 4 more hours of play. $249.95 on Amazon (was $469.95) $249.99 at Best Buy

Best in home

24% off

Ecobee New Smart Thermostat Stay cozy and save energy with the ecobee Smart Thermostat, designed to learn your preferences and adjust for the perfect temperature. With its sleek design and smart features, it’s like having a personal climate assistant right at home. $249.97 on Amazon (was $329.99) $499.99 at Best Buy (was $599.99)

49% off

Cold Press Juicer Squeeze out the freshest juices with the Fretta Cold Press Juicer – your new best friend for healthy, delicious drinks. With its sleek design and quiet operation, it’s the perfect way to start your day on a fresh note. $128.6 on Amazon (was $249.99)

30% off

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Experience powerful cleaning with Dyson’s strong suction and advanced filtration that captures 99.97% of fine dust. Engineered for pet owners, it offers up to 40 minutes of run time and easily converts to a handheld for versatile, whole-home cleaning. $349.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

16% off

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner Simplify family life with the smart family calendar. This 15-inch WiFi-connected HD touchscreen organizes events, chores, and schedules with colour-coded assignments for each family member. Easy to set up and compatible with major calendars, it syncs seamlessly and can be wall-mounted or displayed on a stand for effortless planning. $369.99 on Amazon (was $440.98)

20% off

SMEG 50's Retro Style Aesthetic 7-Cup Kettle The kettle on everyone’s wish list, this stainless steel kettle features a powder-coated body, soft-opening lid, and a removable limescale filter for easy cleaning. With super-fast boiling and automatic shut-off at 100 degrees celsius, it ensures both convenience and safety. $199.99 at Wayfair (was $250)

29% off

Flexispot White Standing Desk Transform your workspace with the Flexispot White Standing Desk, where comfort meets functionality in a sleek, adjustable design. Perfect for staying active and productive, it’s a desk that moves with you all day long. $249.99 on Amazon (was $349.99)

