20 gifts you’d never guess were under $150

Bold Pearl Drop Earrings These pearl drop Mejuri earrings are the perfect day-to-night accessory for those with discerning taste. Subtle, yet classic and encased in gorgeous gold, these stunners radiate elegance. $128 at Mejuri

Cashmere Scarf For the minimalist mover, this impossibly soft throw is the perfect accessory to don this season. Void of emblems, patterns and designs, it has timeless appeal. $27.54 on Amazon (was $28.99)

Chanel Miroir Double Facettes A Chanel compact is guaranteed to put the happy in their holidays. The double mirror design with magnification makes it a necessity for flawless makeup application. $49 at The Bay

Casetify Phone Charm ‘Wearable tech’ takes on a new meaning with this charming pearl phone chain. The fashion crowd’s latest must-have item, it’s an adornment they’ll gravitate to daily. $55.66 on Amazon (was $63.54)

Merit Great Skin Instant Glow Serum Packed with glow-getting ingredients including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and cacao seed extract, this Merit serum serves all-over dewiness in just one drop. $52 at Sephora

Jw Pei Women's Harlee Shoulder Bag in Silver This stylishly superior purse is the ultimate gift for fashionistas. Its asymmetric cut and metallic foiled leather sets it apart from the rest–and it comes in nine other bold colours. $144 on Amazon

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Made of soft and smooth satin, these delicate pillowcases will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. Expect smoother strands and a supple, clear complexion, too. $25.99 on Amazon

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum With notes of jasmine, bergamot and vanilla, this sweet floral scent is a veritable garden party in a bottle–it’s practically destined to become their new signature scent. $97.92 on Amazon

Iceman Skincare Fridge The perfect size for personal spaces, this adorable mini fridge stores everything from snacks to skin-care products. The best part? It’s complete with both cold *and* hot settings. $56.6 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Utoplike Bathtub Caddy Tray Complete with a spot for all the essentials–soap, a tablet, sweet treats–this cutesy and convenient bath tray is sure to take their bath time from blah to bliss. $49.99 on Amazon (was $54.99)

Vintage Art Deco Coupe Glasses Handcrafted from the finest crystal glass, these retro coupes beg to be paired with a Chardonnay of choice. They come ready to be gifted in a signature 1920s-inspired gift box. $56.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Staub Ceramics Covered Brie Baker Got a brie lover on your list? Bring joy to their days with this Staub ceramic brie baker. Perfect for popping in the oven, it’s highly scratch- and stain-resistant for durable dining. $50.16 on Amazon

Ironwood Gourmet Acacia Wood Charcuterie Board Charcuterie connoisseurs will rejoice when they unwrap this acacia wood board on Christmas morning. Bonus: The convenient grommet allows for simple wall-hanging and flexible storage options. $32.79 on Amazon

Ceramic Tea Pot with Removable Stainless Steel Infuser Afternoon tea, but make it cute. We love the classic British royal design and charming pumpkin shape of this emerald green pot. Complete with a stainless steel infuser, you can brew your favourite loose leaf flavours. $57.99 on Amazon

Maison Margiela By The Fireplace Candle Notes of orange flower, vanilla, clove oil and chestnut transport you to a woodsy campfire setting with each burn. Perfect for cold winter evenings spent cozied up with a book. $91 at Sephora

White Ceramic Vases These vases are sure to elevate any space with their classic, mid-century modern design. For the homebody who takes pride in their décor, you can’t go wrong with this gift. $18.99 on Amazon

Shark Handheld Vacuum This ultra-lightweight, 1.4-pound hand vacuum features powerful suction from a high-speed, brushless motor, perfect for precise cleaning. The tapered nozzle and Crevice Tool reach tight spaces with ease. $76.99 on Amazon (was $109.98)

Apple AirTag Help loved ones keep track of their valuables with the sleek and discreet Apple AirTag. The one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad. $28.98 on Amazon (was $39)

Ekster Parliament Leather Card Holder For the man in your life, this leather card holder makes the search for credit cards that much simpler. Its slim design fits comfortably in any pocket, making it as practical as it is stylish. $120 on Amazon

Aerogarden Harvest Slim Got a gardener on your list? Grow up to six plants effortlessly indoors with this soil-free hydroponic garden. Built-in LEDs and reminders ensure vibrant, easy growth. $99.8 on Amazon (was $179.99)

