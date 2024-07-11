Create the perfect outdoor home office setup this summer

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re working from home this summer, why not take advantage of the beautiful weather and move your setup to the backyard or balcony? It’s totally possible even on the hottest of days with these genius products that will keep you cool and productive all the way to fall.

Outdoor Rattan Wicker Daybed Sure, you could work outside on the patio table or camping chair, but if you want to create the ultimate outdoor workstation, why not add a daybed? This one comes with a canopy for bonus shade, and there are even retractable side tables to put your coffee and ice water. It’s the perfect spot for catching up on deadlines before a little lunchtime nap. $399.99 on Amazon

Amaredom Laptop Bed Desk Anyone who has ever tried to work outside with a laptop on their actual lap knows just how quickly things can heat up. Invest in a cute but functional desk tray, however, and you eliminate that problem. This one comes with enough space for a laptop and mouse, plus it includes a tablet, cup, and hidden pencil holder. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Battery Operated Camping Fan with LED Light Working outside without a cool breeze to cool you down can be… sweaty. That’s why investing in a portable, battery-operated fan that you can prop up or hang is a Zoom-saver. It lasts up to 10 hours at the highest speed, is rechargeable, and can work via a power bank and AC adapter. Set it up in your outdoor workspace so you’ll be cool all summer long. $40.99 on Amazon

Veradek Outdoor Cooler Side Table Keep drinks and snacks cool in a stylish side table that doubles as a cooler. You won’t have to leave your comfortable setup the next time you get parched, plus if the kids need something while you’re working, it will be at your fingertips. $134.99 on Amazon

Coleman Scented Citronella Candle with Wooden Crackle Wick There’s nothing worse than getting eaten alive in your own backyard, especially while you’re trying to get some work done. Lighting a citronella candle can help pesky mosquitos move elsewhere while creating a relaxing vibe for yourself. $11.57 on Amazon

Ortizan Portable Bluetooth Speaker What fun is working 9 to 5 without blaring the song “9 to 5” while doing so? This portable, waterproof speaker is great for the outdoor workspace life thanks to its decent sound quality, gradient lights (for that Friday afternoon party) and 30 hours of rechargeable battery life. $59.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Portable Charger Power Bank Never worry about your computer, phone or tablet running out of juice on the balcony or in the backyard again with a portable power bank. This sleek device allows you to charge three devices at once and works with newer Apple models. It also comes in a two-pack, so you can throw one in your bag for the next time you work at a coffee shop instead. $39.95 on Amazon (was $52.95)

All Terrain: The Waterproof Notebook If you like to take old-school notes but worry how paper will fare against the elements (including backyard spills and drips), try these waterproof notebooks. They come in a three-pack with weather-resistant covers and sewn bindings for maximum durability. They’re also small and portable, so you can easily transport them from the office to the backyard and back again. $11.99 on Amazon

Anti Blue Light and Anti Glare Filter Protect your eyes and get a better view of your screen with a laptop filter designed to block blue light and glare from the sun. This three-pack comes in two difference sizes for a custom fit, or you can trim sheets down to work with your phone or tablet, too. $24.99 on Amazon

Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System Eliminate those backyard dead zones and keep functioning at your most connected self with a wi-fi extender. This eero system can be essential for productivity in the backyard, adding up to 4,500 square feet of coverage to your setup. $269.99 on Amazon