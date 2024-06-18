Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Our bestselling tinted sunscreen is 67% off!

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted June 18, 2024 7:56 pm
1 min read
DRMTLGY tinted SPF moisturizer
After reviewing tinted sunscreens earlier this year, this tinted DRMTLGY SPF came out on top for me.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It doesn’t get much better than this!

After reviewing tinted sunscreens earlier this year, this DRMTLGY one came out on top for me. It’s now 67 per cent off on Amazon so it’s the perfect time to stock up (I am!).

 

DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 46
This wasn’t a brand I was familiar with before my sunscreen deep dive, but I’ve now come to love it. This is a tinted moisturizer, but it’s super lightweight, and I use it in addition to my daily morning moisturizer. But if you’re looking to get ready in a flash, this bottle can do it all.
$14.07 on Amazon (was $46)
Story continues below advertisement

 

More Recommendations

The promise: Blends naturally leaving a healthy glow and is boosted with Hyaluronic Acid to moisturize, vitamin E and Niacinamide to help calm skin.

Feel: Lightweight cream.

UV Protection: SPF 46, UVA & UVB

Active Ingredients: 9% Zinc Oxide, 7.5% Octinoxate

Size: 1.7oz (50ml)

How did it work for me? I love the lightweight cream consistency and the level of protection. It quickly became my go-to every morning.

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices