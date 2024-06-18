Our bestselling tinted sunscreen is 67% off!

Send this page to someone via email

It doesn’t get much better than this!

After reviewing tinted sunscreens earlier this year, this DRMTLGY one came out on top for me. It’s now 67 per cent off on Amazon so it’s the perfect time to stock up (I am!).

DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 46 This wasn’t a brand I was familiar with before my sunscreen deep dive, but I’ve now come to love it. This is a tinted moisturizer, but it’s super lightweight, and I use it in addition to my daily morning moisturizer. But if you’re looking to get ready in a flash, this bottle can do it all. $14.07 on Amazon (was $46)

The promise: Blends naturally leaving a healthy glow and is boosted with Hyaluronic Acid to moisturize, vitamin E and Niacinamide to help calm skin.

Feel: Lightweight cream.

UV Protection: SPF 46, UVA & UVB

Active Ingredients: 9% Zinc Oxide, 7.5% Octinoxate

Size: 1.7oz (50ml)

How did it work for me? I love the lightweight cream consistency and the level of protection. It quickly became my go-to every morning.