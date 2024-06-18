Our bestselling tinted sunscreen is 67% off!

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It doesn’t get much better than this!
After reviewing tinted sunscreens earlier this year, this DRMTLGY one came out on top for me. It’s now 67 per cent off on Amazon so it’s the perfect time to stock up (I am!).
The promise: Blends naturally leaving a healthy glow and is boosted with Hyaluronic Acid to moisturize, vitamin E and Niacinamide to help calm skin.
Feel: Lightweight cream.
UV Protection: SPF 46, UVA & UVB
Active Ingredients: 9% Zinc Oxide, 7.5% Octinoxate
Size: 1.7oz (50ml)
How did it work for me? I love the lightweight cream consistency and the level of protection. It quickly became my go-to every morning.
