10 bomber jackets to wear this fall

The bomber jacket has certainly made its rounds in the 100 years since its inception. What started as an item of clothing for pilots in the U.S. military, the bomber jacket has become a timeless piece in pop culture with plentiful variations worn by celebrities like Tom Cruise á la Top Gun, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and many more.

Designers like Givenchy included the bomber in their 2023 collection – for a juicy price of $4,000 – but you don’t have to dish out nearly that much dough to get a similar look.

Here are 10 bomber jacket for every style.

The Houndstooth Bomber Got to love this classic textile pattern that transforms the military jacket into a chic, upscale look. The soft-brushed twill has wool-like appearance and feel and the jacket features diagonal welt pockets and a snap-close front. Throw on the houndstooth bomber with a plain T-shirt and jeans for a casual outing, or pair it with a skirt for a night-out ensemble. $74.99 at Old Navy

The Utility Bomber This utility bomber has the features of the classic jacket but comes in a sandy-cream colour – a branch out from the typical black and army green shades. Along with the front chest pocket, Levi’s version of the bomber jacket also features two lower pockets for added functionality, and its plush fill offers additional warmth to keep those fall chills at bay. $133.01 on Amazon

The Puffy Bomber Why settle for a regular ol’ puffy jacket, when you can have a puffy bomber that’s the perfect fall-to-winter transition outerwear. This super warm bomber contains 100% responsibly sourced goose down and can deliver warmth to -20℃ and is water-repellent and wind-resistant. If that’s not enough, it comes in 10 different colours so you can have both function and fashion. $250 at Aritzia

The Varsity Bomber Purists may argue that a varsity jacket is a varsity jacket and not a bomber jacket, but the similar cut has some crossover – and we’re not mad about it! Oak + Fort makes a lovely varsity-bomber jacket in a wool blend for a sportier fall look. $168 at Oak + Fort

The Almost Classic Bomber The traditional bomber jacket was made of leather to keep U.S. military pilots warm in the open-air cockpits of early fighter planes. This faux leather version with a laydown collar is reminiscent of those times past. Although the faux leather won’t be as warm, it will serve as a light jacket on nicer fall days. $119.52 on Amazon

The Sequin Bomber Perfect for a night out, concert or a holiday party, this sparkly bomber will bring the fun to any occasion. Not for the faint of heart, it’s a true showstopper designed to turn heads! As the weather cools, you may need an additional layer to go with this glam bomber – we suggest the Almost Classic Bomber or the Varsity Wool Bomber. $48.51 on Amazon

The Neoprene Hoodie Bomber Made with durable neoprene fabric, this simple hoodie bomber is built to last. It’s tear-resistant and resistant to the elements but has a soft feel and is so versatile. Wear it as you would any everyday hoodie or pair this cropped bomber with a turtleneck or button-up knit. $69.90 at Zara

The Abstract Art Bomber Abstract art meets fashion in this one-of-a-kind printed bomber. Admirers willl get lost in the details of this print, finding new elements the longer they look. If you’re looking for a bold bomber, this is it. More of a light jacket top, be sure to layer it on cold days with a thicker outer layer like the Puffy Bomber. $27.33 on Amazon

The Wool Bomber This warm, oversized bomber can be easily mixed and matched with any wardrobe. Its minimalist design and colour becomes a canvas in which you can dress up or down, depending on the occasion. And its soft, woven wool blend will keep you warm long after the last fall leaves have gone. $229 at H&M

The Corduroy Bomber The popularity of corduroy comes and goes but there’s just something about this ridged fabric that makes it so beloved. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia of the seventies, worn as a sign of anti-establishment – but corduroy has made its mark everywhere from sport, working class and military wear to the upper echelon of society. For those who love corduroy, this thick bomber will be just the ticket. $70.24 on Amazon