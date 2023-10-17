Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

10 bomber jackets to wear this fall

By Joy Jin The Curator Team
Posted October 17, 2023 6:00 am
Bomber jackets for fall View image in full screen
Sequin and houndstooth are two bomber jacket looks for fall (Amazon/Zara).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The bomber jacket has certainly made its rounds in the 100 years since its inception. What started as an item of clothing for pilots in the U.S. military, the bomber jacket has become a timeless piece in pop culture with plentiful variations worn by celebrities like Tom Cruise á la Top Gun, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and many more.

Designers like Givenchy included the bomber in their 2023 collection – for a juicy price of $4,000 – but you don’t have to dish out nearly that much dough to get a similar look.

Here are 10 bomber jacket for every style.

 

Houndstooth bomber jacket
The Houndstooth Bomber
Got to love this classic textile pattern that transforms the military jacket into a chic, upscale look. The soft-brushed twill has wool-like appearance and feel and the jacket features diagonal welt pockets and a snap-close front. Throw on the houndstooth bomber with a plain T-shirt and jeans for a casual outing, or pair it with a skirt for a night-out ensemble.
$74.99 at Old Navy
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Utility Bomber
This utility bomber has the features of the classic jacket but comes in a sandy-cream colour – a branch out from the typical black and army green shades. Along with the front chest pocket, Levi’s version of the bomber jacket also features two lower pockets for added functionality, and its plush fill offers additional warmth to keep those fall chills at bay.
$133.01 on Amazon

 

The Puffy Bomber
Why settle for a regular ol’ puffy jacket, when you can have a puffy bomber that’s the perfect fall-to-winter transition outerwear. This super warm bomber contains 100% responsibly sourced goose down and can deliver warmth to -20℃ and is water-repellent and wind-resistant. If that’s not enough, it comes in 10 different colours so you can have both function and fashion.
$250 at Aritzia

 

Three girls wearing bomber jackets
The Varsity Bomber
Purists may argue that a varsity jacket is a varsity jacket and not a bomber jacket, but the similar cut has some crossover – and we’re not mad about it! Oak + Fort makes a lovely varsity-bomber jacket in a wool blend for a sportier fall look.
$168 at Oak + Fort
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Almost Classic Bomber
The traditional bomber jacket was made of leather to keep U.S. military pilots warm in the open-air cockpits of early fighter planes. This faux leather version with a laydown collar is reminiscent of those times past. Although the faux leather won’t be as warm, it will serve as a light jacket on nicer fall days.
$119.52 on Amazon

 

The Sequin Bomber
Perfect for a night out, concert or a holiday party, this sparkly bomber will bring the fun to any occasion. Not for the faint of heart, it’s a true showstopper designed to turn heads! As the weather cools, you may need an additional layer to go with this glam bomber – we suggest the Almost Classic Bomber or the Varsity Wool Bomber.
$48.51 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Hoodie bomber jacket
The Neoprene Hoodie Bomber
Made with durable neoprene fabric, this simple hoodie bomber is built to last. It’s tear-resistant and resistant to the elements but has a soft feel and is so versatile. Wear it as you would any everyday hoodie or pair this cropped bomber with a turtleneck or button-up knit.
$69.90 at Zara
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Abstract Art Bomber
Abstract art meets fashion in this one-of-a-kind printed bomber. Admirers willl get lost in the details of this print, finding new elements the longer they look. If you’re looking for a bold bomber, this is it. More of a light jacket top, be sure to layer it on cold days with a thicker outer layer like the Puffy Bomber.
$27.33 on Amazon

 

Wool bomber jacket
The Wool Bomber
This warm, oversized bomber can be easily mixed and matched with any wardrobe. Its minimalist design and colour becomes a canvas in which you can dress up or down, depending on the occasion. And its soft, woven wool blend will keep you warm long after the last fall leaves have gone.
$229 at H&M

 

The Corduroy Bomber
The popularity of corduroy comes and goes but there’s just something about this ridged fabric that makes it so beloved. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia of the seventies, worn as a sign of anti-establishment – but corduroy has made its mark everywhere from sport, working class and military wear to the upper echelon of society. For those who love corduroy, this thick bomber will be just the ticket.
$70.24 on Amazon
Advertisement
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices