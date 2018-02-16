Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, February 16, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Some areas will wake up to a trace to a few centimetres of snow, but then the sun will make an appearance again for this afternoon.

Another system will push in for the weekend with the threat of snow in the forecast.

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to +5C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla