Okanagan forecast

Thursday, February 15, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

On Thursday night, some areas will see a trace to a few centimetres of snow but then the sun will make an appearance again for Friday afternoon.

Another system will push in for the weekend with the threat of snow in the forecast.

Friday’s daytime high range: 0 to +5C

~ Duane/Wesla