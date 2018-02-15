Global News
February 15, 2018 8:00 am

Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

By Meteorologist  Global News
A A

Thursday, February 15, 2018
Weather forecast update at 5am:

Good afternoon! Although sunny breaks are possible this morning, another wave of snow is on the way for parts of the Southern Interior tonight.

Once again we will see a variation of snow amounts, with the most accumulation for the Shuswap and Columbia regions and little or no accumulation for areas near the BC/Washington Border.

Tomorrow will be drier before another wave of snow moves in this weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: -2 to +3C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
Report an error

Editor's Picks

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News