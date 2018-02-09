Friday’s Okanagan forecast
Friday, February 09, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
Cooler air moving in from the north will bring us cool nights but sunny days for today and tomorrow.
An upper disturbance will try and kick up a few flurries on Sunday but confidence is low at this time.
Today’s daytime high range: -4 to +1C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
