Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, February 07, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4:15pm:

One more push of mild air will be followed quickly by cooler and drier air from the north.

Thursday will be breezy with a chance of showers at the valley bottom, and then clearing is on deck for Friday.

Clearing will mean cooler conditions for Friday and Saturday, but at least we will see some sun.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 2 to 8C

~ Duane/Wesla