Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, February 02, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A system pushing inland will keep rain and snow in the forecast today.

Although the precipitation will ease slightly tomorrow, additional waves of moisture will make its way into BC on Sunday.

Mountain passes will also see both rain and snow for at least the first half of the weekend with rising freezing levels through the daytime hours.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 0 to 5C

~ Duane/Wesla