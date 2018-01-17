Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Circulation around an upper low that is stalling over the Central Coast of BC will keep partly cloudy conditions in the forecast as well as spotty showers.

Expect a few sunny breaks with a low to moderate chance of showers until Saturday.

On Sunday, a new low forms over the same area on the coast and brings a stronger push of moisture inland with a greater precip chance on Sunday.

With freezing levels rising to near or over 1000m, daytime precipitation in the valley will stay as rain, but overnight precipitation may be a mix of rain and snow for valley bases.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 2 to 7C

~ Duane/Wesla