Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A string of weather systems will continue to impact our weather this week. Intermittent rain or snow is in the forecast today as freezing levels rise to 1300m this afternoon.

Tomorrow and Friday will remain unsettled with sunny breaks between showers.

Daytime highs will stay above freezing until the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 1 to 6C

~ Duane/Wesla