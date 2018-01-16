Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

We have an unsettled weather pattern ahead. We will start off with a good chance of either rain or snow depending on your location and elevation this morning. A slight risk of freezing rain will also be in the forecast early today.

As freezing levels are on the rise up to about 1300m this afternoon, most valley areas will see all of the precip fall as rain by late morning and we may even see some sunny breaks this afternoon in the wake of the front.

Additional systems are going to be tracking through the rest of the work week, keeping intermittent showers between sunny breaks in the forecast until the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: -1 to 4C

~ Duane/Wesla