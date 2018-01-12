Global News
January 12, 2018 8:00 am

Friday’s Okanagan forecast

By Meteorologist  Global News
Friday, January 12, 2018  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

In the wake of yesterday’s weather system, we will see a drier trend this morning before another chance of flurries tonight.

When an upper ridge builds in on the weekend, we will see sun at high elevations but a threat of valley cloud for lower elevations.

Today’s daytime high range:  -6 to 0C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
