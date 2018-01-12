Friday’s Okanagan forecast
Friday, January 12, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
In the wake of yesterday’s weather system, we will see a drier trend this morning before another chance of flurries tonight.
When an upper ridge builds in on the weekend, we will see sun at high elevations but a threat of valley cloud for lower elevations.
Today’s daytime high range: -6 to 0C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
