Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, January 11, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A complicated weather pattern is in store today. A weather system moving into BC will bring snow to our region, however mixed precip is possible for some areas near the BC / Washington border as temperatures may hover on both sides of freezing.

As a result, our confidence is low on snow accumulations for areas in the South Okanagan, however 5 to 15cm of snow is possible for all other areas.

A gradual drying trend is in store tomorrow, with the possibility of sunny breaks tomorrow afternoon.

Little or no precipitation is expected through the weekend. Valley cloud is possible by the end of the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: -4 to +2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla