Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
A A
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Weather forecast update at 5am:
The glimpse of the sun was a welcome sight throughout many parts of the Okanagan yesterday, and a sunny break is once again possible for today.
All eyes are now on tomorrow’s system which will bring snow to higher elevations and a mix of rain and wet snow to the valley bottom.
Today’s daytime high range: +1 to +4C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.