Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, January 03, 2018 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:
Valley cloud will stick around for Thursday, but when the upper ridge shifts east on Friday, we will start to see an incoming weather system from the west.
There is a lot of uncertainty on what type of precipitation will fall as we approach the weekend for the valleys. At this time, it looks like the biggest risk of precipitation will be Friday evening and into Saturday. We could see snow if the temperatures remain cool, but rain (with a slight risk of freezing rain) is also a possibility as some signs point to warming above freezing for some areas. It will all depend on the vertical temperature profile over a certain area and we are unsure at this time how this will play out Friday and Saturday.
Thursday’s daytime high range: -8 to -2C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Editor's Picks
Sen. Lynn Beyak publishes ‘outright racist’ comments about Indigenous people on her Senate website
Global Okanagan celebrates 60 years on the air in 2017
Bomb cyclone? What's next for Eastern Canada's brutally cold winter
Your Okanagan Calendar 2017
Iran's deadly protests: Why thousands are clashing with the government
Okanagan Gallery - Top Viewer Photos
Canada's top CEOs will make $50K before noon on Jan. 2: report
Vernon woman rescued by ‘intuitive’ husband dies weeks after motor vehicle accident
If your guests drive home drunk, are you legally liable?
Brandon Jansen recovery centre
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.