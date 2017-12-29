Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, December 29, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

The snow has eased off to flurries this morning, but another low pushing into the region will bring more snow by this afternoon and evening.

In the wake of a cold front moving through tomorrow, we will see drier conditions by the afternoon with the possibility of either sunny breaks tomorrow afternoon or clearing tomorrow night.

Sun and cloud is on deck for the last day of 2017 on Sunday.

Today’s daytime high range: -9 to -4C

~ Duane/Wesla