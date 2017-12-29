Friday’s Okanagan forecast
Friday, December 29, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:
The snow has eased off to flurries this morning, but another low pushing into the region will bring more snow by this afternoon and evening.
In the wake of a cold front moving through tomorrow, we will see drier conditions by the afternoon with the possibility of either sunny breaks tomorrow afternoon or clearing tomorrow night.
Sun and cloud is on deck for the last day of 2017 on Sunday.
Today’s daytime high range: -9 to -4C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
