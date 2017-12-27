Global News
December 27, 2017 7:07 pm

Okanagan forecast

By Meteorologist  Global News
A A

Wednesday, December 27, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Some of you will be digging out the snowblower tomorrow as our light snow will increase to moderate snow on Thursday when a stronger system moves inland.

The series of weather systems continue on Friday, keeping the snow in the forecast until Saturday.

A drier trend is on deck for Sunday.

Thursday’s daytime high range:  -11 to -6C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
Report an error

Editor's Picks

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News