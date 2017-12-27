Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A gradual switch to a westerly flow aloft will usher in some moisture from the Pacific. This will keep flurries in the forecast today and tomorrow with snow developing by tomorrow evening and Friday.

Temperatures will also begin to moderate for the last several days of 2017 as milder air starts to move in.

Today’s daytime high range: -12 to -6C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla