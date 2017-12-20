Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
A chance of flurries will return Thursday, and although this next disturbance won’t pack as much punch as the last one, a trace to a few centimetres of snow is possible.
Signs point to a drier and cooler pattern Friday and Saturday.
For those of you wondering… the snow on the ground will stick around through the Christmas weekend as temperatures will stay near or below freezing.
Thursday’s daytime high range: -4 to 0C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
