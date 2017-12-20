Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
The snow will ease off today, and we will start to see a drier trend with sunny breaks by midday when the snow tapers off.
However a chance of flurries will return tomorrow, and although this next disturbance won’t pack as much punch, a trace to a few centimetres of snow is possible.
Signs point to a drier and cooler pattern this weekend.
Today’s daytime high range: -4 to +1C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
