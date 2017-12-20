Global News
December 20, 2017 8:00 am

Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

By Meteorologist  Global News
A A

Wednesday, December 20, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

The snow will ease off today, and we will start to see a drier trend with sunny breaks by midday when the snow tapers off.

However a chance of flurries will return tomorrow, and although this next disturbance won’t pack as much punch, a trace to a few centimetres of snow is possible.

Signs point to a drier and cooler pattern this weekend.

Today’s daytime high range:  -4 to +1C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
Report an error

Editor's Picks

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News