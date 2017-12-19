Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast
Tuesday, December 19, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
Get out those shovels! A low pushing onshore will bring us snow today. Storm accumulation amounts will be from 5cm to 20cm.
Another upper disturbance will keep the chance of flurries in the forecast on Thursday’s Winter Solstice, before cooler and drier air moves in by the weekend.
Today’s daytime high range: -3 to 1C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
