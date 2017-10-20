Friday’s Okanagan forecast
Friday, October 20, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
A few sunny breaks are possible today, but with the unstable conditions over the Southern Interior, a shower is also possible.
Another system will push inland tomorrow bringing a moderate to high chance of a shower to the area by Saturday afternoon.
A drying trend will start on Sunday and we can expect sunny conditions to start of the next work week on Monday.
Today’s daytime high range: 8 to 15C
~ Duane/Wesla
