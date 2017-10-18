Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5:15 pm:

Showers will fall Wednesday night but we will see a brief break Thursday morning.

Highway passes will continue to see both rain and snow, with freezing levels fluctuating over the next few days.

A southwesterly flow will keep showers in the forecast late Thursday before another short pause from the precip on Friday.

Signs point to more clouds and showers for the weekend when the third weather system of the week pushes inland.

Brighter and drier conditions are in store next week when high pressure builds over our region.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 8 to 15C

~ Duane/Wesla