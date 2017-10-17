Okanagan forecast
A A
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:45 pm:
The second of three systems that will cross the region this week will track through the BC Southern Interior on Wednesday.
Breezy conditions and intermittent showers will continue through the rest of the week.
With fluctuating freezing levels, mixed precipitation will continue to fall on the mountain passes.
Wednesday’s daytime high range: 8 to 14C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.