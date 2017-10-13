Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, October 13, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:45 pm:

Showers will remain in the forecast for the Shuswap and Columbia regions for Saturday. However the chance of showers minimize the farther south you go.

Most of the Okanagan valley will only see a slim chance of showers with clouds and sunny breaks for the first half of the weekend.

Areas and highways above 1200m will see a chance of flurries on Saturday.

Weak high pressure will keep most of our region dry on Sunday under a mix of clouds and sun.

Signs point to a wet and unsettled stretch next week.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 7 to 13C

~ Duane/Wesla