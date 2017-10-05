Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, October 11, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Cool and unsettled weather is on deck with variable cloud under a broad upper trough.

Lingering hit and miss showers are possible today. Areas near the mountains will also see spotty rain or snow showers over the next couple of days with falling freezing levels.

A brighter trend is in store for the second half of the work week.

Today’s daytime high range: 6 to 13C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla