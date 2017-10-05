Okanagan forecast

Thursday, October 05, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:
After a few days of beautiful fall weather, a change is on deck for Friday.
Expect brighter conditions in the morning, with increasing cloud through the day. Windy conditions are likely Friday evening and a chance of a shower is also on deck late in the day.
The weekend will be unsettled with sunny breaks between hit and miss showers.
Friday’s daytime high range: 11 to 17C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.