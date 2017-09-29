Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, September 29, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:

A bit of everything is on tap this weekend with cooler conditions.

Southern areas will see the greatest chance of sunny breaks, but some areas will also see hit and miss showers.

Signs point to a more stable weather pattern after the weekend.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 11 to 18C

~ Duane/Wesla