Okanagan forecast

Thursday, September 28, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:

Expect changing weather on transition day Friday when cooler air starts to move in bringing breezy conditions and increasing cloud.

The showers will be hit and miss over the next few days with the greatest shower potential over areas near the mountains.

Daytime highs for all areas will be significantly cooler for this weekend.

Friday’s daytime high range: 18 to 25C

~ Duane/Wesla