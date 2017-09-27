Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:

Another pleasant fall day is on deck Thursday.

However, transition day is ahead Friday when cooler air moves in bringing breezy conditions and increasing cloud.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected with hit and miss showers through the weekend and into early next week.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 18 to 26C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla