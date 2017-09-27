Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, September 27, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
More sun for the next couple of days!
High pressure remains over our region to bring us fair weather and above seasonal daytime highs.
A transition day is on deck Friday with increasing cloud and possibly breezy conditions.
Today’s daytime high range: 18 to 26C
~ Duane/Wesla
