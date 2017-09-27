Global News
September 27, 2017 8:00 am

Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

By Meteorologist  Global News
Wednesday, September 27, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 5am:

More sun for the next couple of days!

High pressure remains over our region to bring us fair weather and above seasonal daytime highs.

A transition day is on deck Friday with increasing cloud and possibly breezy conditions.

Today’s daytime high range:  18 to 26C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla
