GlobalNews homepage
-
Officials insist Canada still on track for 4M Pfizer doses by March despite planning dataOfficials insist Canada still on track for 4M Pfizer doses by March despite planning dataCanada5 hours'We are providing as much visibility as possible to the provinces and territories,' federal officials said.
-
‘Better velcro’: Why does the U.K. coronavirus variant spread more easily?Health2 hours
-
GameStop, BlackBerry stocks sink as Robinhood, Interactive Brokers restrict tradingMoney1 hour
-
Biden cancels Republican ‘global gag rule’ banning abortion careWorld1 hour
-
Singh says day traders are ‘not the problem,’ but rather Wall Street amid GameStop pushCanada2 hours
-
-
COMMENTARY: The great Yukon vaccine caper — not exactly the perfect heistCommentary5 hours
-
How can we get more vaccines faster? Experts say ‘it’s just not that easy’Health6 hours
-
Ontario to provide COVID-19 pandemic modelling update as daily case counts declineHealth9 hours
-
The Black Academy to launch Black-focused awards show in CanadaEntertainment53 mins
-
-
Canadian 2021 drilling forecast rises due to higher commodity price expectationsCanada1 hour
-
‘Hold the line’: Reddit’s ‘meme stock’ traders embrace the GameStop chaosTrending2 hours
-
New trial ordered for special constables convicted in jail cell death of Corey RogersCrime2 hours
-
Coronavirus: Quebec MNAs get green light to physically head back to National AssemblyHealth2 hours
-
No new trial, but Surrey Six killers can apply for stay of proceedings: B.C. appeal courtCrime2 hours
-
Court date set for B.C. couple accused of jumping vaccine queue in YukonHealth3 hours
-
CoronavirusView all
-
InteractiveCoronavirus vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19?CanadaJan 21
-
Moderna vaccine approved: What we know about side effects, ingredients and dosesCanadaDec 23, 2020
-
A polio disaster helped shape vaccine safety. Here’s why that matters for the coronavirusCanadaNov 21, 2020
-
InteractiveCoronavirus tracker: how many new cases of COVID-19 in Canada today?CanadaMar 9, 2020
-
Videos
View all
Video
View all
Coronavirus: Province considering mandatory COVID-19 testing for international travellers at Pearson
-
CanadaCoronavirus: Province considering mandatory COVID-19 testing for international travellers at Pearson
-
CanadaPfizer wants to relabel COVID-19 vaccine vials from 5 to 6 doses
-
CanadaCoronavirus: Trudeau says Canada on track to receive 4 million doses by end of March despite vaccine shortage
-
CanadaWhy isn’t Canada using more rapid COVID-19 tests?
-
CanadaNo apology from Trudeau over Payette appointment following ‘scathing’ report, resignation
-
CanadaRegina city council withdraws controversial fossil fuel motion
-
Money‘Short squeeze’ results in sharp rise in share price for video game retailer Gamestop
-
Global News at 5:30 TorontoOntario reports more than 45 new cases of COVID-19 variant
-
Global News at 5:30 TorontoMedical community rallies online for Toronto doctor after conflict of interest allegations
-
WorldWhite House monitoring stock situation involving GameStop, other firms
Latest News
View all
-
Ottawa keeps diplomat union hanging in push to meet over ‘Havana syndrome’ risksThe union for Canadian diplomats has been pushing for a meeting to discuss the findings of a U.S. report on 'Havana syndrome' that said directed energy was the likely cause.Canada4 hours
-
Quebec records 1,368 new cases, 39 more deaths linked to coronavirus crisisThe province's caseload now totals 258,698. Recoveries, meanwhile, stand at 233,768. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 9,667 Quebecers to date.Health4 hours
-
PETA wants you to stop using animal ‘slurs’ such as ‘pig’ and ‘rat’PETA claims that animal-based insults are degrading and should be stricken from everyday use.Trending5 hours
-
N.L. man arrested for threats to ‘execute’ politicians to appear in court ThursdayRCMP say the chase began when they were notified of a man behaving erratically, talking about guns and "stopping the election."Crime5 hours
-
Number of deaths jumped 10% in Quebec in 2020 due to coronavirus, agency reportsIt says it's normal for the number of deaths to rise every year because of Quebec's growing and aging population, but considers a jump of this magnitude to be exceptional.Health5 hours
-
Ontario reports nearly 2,100 new coronavirus cases, death toll surpasses 6,000The death toll in the province has risen to 6,014 — surpassing the 6,000 mark — after 56 more deaths were reported.Health5 hours
-
No decision as bail hearing for fashion mogul Peter Nygard wraps upLawyers for Peter Nygard are expected to present a new plan in a Winnipeg court today as they argue for his release.Crime6 hours
-
Robinhood, Interactive Brokers restrict trading on GameStop, BlackBerry and other stocksThe move comes after social media chatter fuelled outside gains for companies that have been recent targets of short-selling.Money6 hours
Global News Originals
-
Ottawa must crack down on Toronto underground banks, community leaders say
-
Does Bitcoin have a place in every investment portfolio?Money
-
Former governors general get perks like expense accounts. Should Julie Payette?Canada
-
New ‘shadow pandemic’: How COVID has contributed to a surge in eating disorders in young childrenHealth
-
InteractiveCoronavirus vaccine tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19?Canada
-
Pandemic housing boom means affordability is no longer just a big-city problemMoney
-
WorldView all
-
-
CanadaView all
-
PoliticsView all
-
MoneyView all
-
-
HealthView all
-
EntertainmentView all
-
LifestyleView all
-
-
CommentaryView all
-
SportsView all