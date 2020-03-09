Canada

It's been the law since earlier this year. Travellers entering Canada from outside the country must go into quarantine until they get the results of their COVID-19 test at the airport. But what happens if there's a glitch in your reservation at the airport hotel? Or, if you say you don't have the money to pay for that quarantine? As Seán O’Shea reports, it adds up to a free stay at a government hotel.