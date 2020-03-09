Menu

Click to play video: '‘Football fish’ washes up on California beach' ‘Football fish’ washes up on California beach
Environment
‘Football fish’ washes up on California beach
A predator from the darkest parts of the ocean was found dead on the sunny shores of California. The all-black angler fish — a deep-sea predator with a bioluminescent lure that hangs in front of its mouth to hypnotize prey in the blackness of the ocean — is known as a Pacific football fish. Ross Hull explains.
