GlobalNews homepage
-
Older adults shouldn’t take aspirin daily to prevent 1st heart attack, stroke: U.S. panelHealth7 hours
-
‘I’ve never been so scared in my life:’ Golden, B.C. woman nearly hit by meteoriteCanada6 hours
-
-
Fortin must use military grievance process to challenge removal, Federal Court rulesPoliticsOct 12
-
‘Really hopeless’: Canada-bound Afghan family stuck in Ukraine after fleeing KabulCanadaOct 12
-
Spectacular aurora borealis takes over the North American night skyScience10 hours
-
London, Ont. long COVID-19 clinic helping jazz singer search for her voiceHealth1 hour
-
-
Southern resident killer whales do not lack summer prey: UBC researchersEnvironment1 hour
-
Canada’s attempt to prevent Line 5 shutdown attacks U.S. sovereignty, opponents sayEconomy3 hours
-
‘Very, very selfish’: N.S. restaurant association blasts proof-of-vaccination protestersCanada5 hours
-
UK lays out more demands on Northern Ireland as post-Brexit battle continuesWorld6 hours
-
29% of Americans fearful about reopening Canada-U.S. border, poll suggestsCanada7 hours
-
Toronto hospital network, Quebec company behind world’s first delivery of lungs by droneHealth7 hours
-
-
Exclusive look inside Moderna: Tracking variants and the call for COVID-19 boostersHealthOct 1
-
COVID-19 booster shots now recommended for long-term care residents: NACIHealthSep 28
-
Fact check: No, natural immunity doesn’t replace vaccination, experts sayCanadaSep 29
-
Regeneron’s antibody COVID-19 treatment is popular in the U.S. — why not in Canada?HealthSep 24
-
Awe-inspiring aurora borealis takes over North American night sky
-
NewsAwe-inspiring aurora borealis takes over North American night sky
-
CrimeGabby Petito case: Wyoming coroner rules cause of death to be strangulation
-
CanadaOntario pushes limits, lifts COVID capacity rules for major events
-
CrimePrince Andrew won’t face charges over sexual assault claim against minor, U.K. police say
-
CanadaAccused pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of Calgary mother, pleads not guilty in toddler’s death
-
HealthResistance against vaccines rising among U.S. first responders
-
Global News Hour at 6 BCNew U.S. international travel vaccination requirements announced effective November
-
HealthB.C. to decide on COVID-19 event capacity changes by end of week
-
NewsEdmonton doctor Daisy Fung on 1.5 years of living with ‘long COVID’ symptoms
-
NewsModerna asks Health Canada to approve COVID-19 vaccine booster shot
Latest NewsClick to read more latest news
View all
-
Climate change is ‘biggest health threat facing humanity,’ WHO saysStepping up action on climate change could save millions of lives per year, the World Health Organization says.Health10 hours
-
Texas governor bans enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandatesThe move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus.World11 hours
-
Britain’s slow COVID-19 response led to thousands of deaths, report saysU.K. lawmakers said their inquiry was designed to uncover why they performed ``significantly worse'' than many other countries during the initial period of the pandemic.World11 hours
-
U.S. Congress races back to cast debt limit vote, avoid defaultThe House is expected to approve it swiftly so President Joe Biden can sign it into law this week.Politics11 hours
-
La Palma volcano continues to erupt as officials lift lockdown orderAfter the volcano's cone partially collapsed on Saturday, a new river of lava streamed towards the sea, devouring banana and avocado plantations.World12 hours
-
Parents concerned about COVID-19 in schools, 8 in 10 support mask mandates: surveyParents have been watching closely as children returned to classrooms across the country during the fourth wave of the pandemic.Health12 hours
-
Afghanistan minister won’t commit to girls’ schooling despite international demandThe new Taliban administration has pushed to build relations with other countries to help stave off a catastrophic economic crisis.WorldOct 12
Global News Originals
-
86% of Canadians live in areas where air pollution exceeds WHO guidelines: researchersHealth
-
MLMs and COVID-19: Inside the ‘almost predatory’ business model that thrives during tough timesCanada
-
The booster debate: Will you need a third COVID-19 shot?Health
-
Exclusive look inside Moderna: Tracking variants and the call for COVID-19 boostersHealth
-
‘Discouraged’: Despite labour shortage, it’s tough to get a job if you’re 55 or olderMoney
-
Why Canada took 18 months to get an orphan out of a Syrian detention campCanada
Latest articles by topic
-
WorldView all
-
-
CanadaView all
-
PoliticsView all
-
MoneyView all
-
-
HealthView all
-
EntertainmentView all
-
LifestyleView all
-
-
PerspectivesView all
-
SportsView all