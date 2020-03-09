Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement

GlobalNews homepage

Local News

More Local Stories

Videos

Click to see more videos
View all

Video

Click to see more videos
View all
Click to play video: 'Ontario expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday' Ontario expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
Ontario expected to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday
The Ford government says it will announce on Thursday whether restrictions will be added to gain control of the third wave. But some are pointing out the data needed to make the decision has been available for weeks and the delay is unnecessary. Matthew Bingley reports.
Advertisement
More videos

Latest News

Click to read more latest news
View all

Global News Originals

Latest articles by topic

Sponsored content from Outbrain

Flyers

More weekly flyers

Sponsored stories