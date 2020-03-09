Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

GlobalNews homepage

Local News

More Local Stories

Videos

Click to see more videos
View all

Video

Click to see more videos
View all
Click to play video: 'Canada’s young Olympians steal the show in Tokyo' Canada’s young Olympians steal the show in Tokyo
Canada
Canada’s young Olympians steal the show in Tokyo
Despite often being considered a Winter Olympic Games contender, Team Canada has put down one of the best performances ever during a Summer Olympic Games. As Julie Foy reports, the next generation of Olympic athletes have raised the bar.
Advertisement
More videos

Latest News

Click to read more latest news
View all

Global News Originals

Latest articles by topic

Sponsored content from Outbrain

Flyers

More weekly flyers

Sponsored stories