Crime

Person attacked at random at Mississauga community centre

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 1:46 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
A person was attacked at random at a Mississauga community centre last weekend, resulting in serious injuries, police say.

Peel Regional Police said it happened at around 6:13 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was outside of the Meadowvale Community Centre when the suspect assaulted them using a weapon, police said.

Officers didn’t say what type of weapon was used.

“There is no reason to believe that the attack was provoked by the victim. Both parties are not believed to be known to each other,” police said.

Trending Now

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the attack, officers located the suspect — a 38-year-old Mississauga man.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.

