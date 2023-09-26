Person attacked at random at Mississauga community centre

See more sharing options

A person was attacked at random at a Mississauga community centre last weekend, resulting in serious injuries, police say.

Peel Regional Police said it happened at around 6:13 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was outside of the Meadowvale Community Centre when the suspect assaulted them using a weapon, police said.

Officers didn’t say what type of weapon was used.

“There is no reason to believe that the attack was provoked by the victim. Both parties are not believed to be known to each other,” police said.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the attack, officers located the suspect — a 38-year-old Mississauga man.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.