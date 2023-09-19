SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Connecting Winnipeg
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Tories switch election campaign focus to health care from tax cuts

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2023 11:13 am
Cabinet minister James Teitsma. View image in full screen
Cabinet minister James Teitsma. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba election campaign is into its third week, and all three major parties are expected to make announcements Tuesday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson is not scheduled to speak, but two cabinet ministers are set to make separate announcements in Winnipeg.

The Tories have centred much of their campaign leading up to the Oct. 3 provincial election on a string of tax-cut promises, but have been focusing on health care this week.

Cabinet minister James Teitsma is set to be joined by a representative from Pharmacists Manitoba for an announcement outside a pharmacy.

New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to speak at a community complex just outside Winnipeg with the mayor of the Rural Municipality of Tache.

The Manitoba Liberal Party is set to make a campaign announcement in the south end of Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba election candidates discuss plans to address challenges from crime, mental health and addictions'
Manitoba election candidates discuss plans to address challenges from crime, mental health and addictions
Related News
Health CareProvince of Manitobamanitoba electionHeather StefansonWab KinewManitoba health caremanitoba votesJames Teitsma
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices