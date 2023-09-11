Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 suspects sought after armed robbery reported in Caledon, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 7:34 pm
3 suspects sought after armed robbery reported in Caledon, Ont. - image View image in full screen
OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify suspects after an armed robbery was reported in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Monday, just after midnight, officers received a report of a robbery at a home on Heather Street.

Police said three suspects forcibly entered the home and demanded items while brandishing a knife.

Officers said property — including a 2019 black Acura MDX with an Ontario licence plate of CYPP 068 — was stolen.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Ontario attorney general explains community justice centres'
Ontario attorney general explains community justice centres
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceRobberyArmed RobberyCaledoncaledon robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices