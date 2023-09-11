3 suspects sought after armed robbery reported in Caledon, Ont.

Police are seeking to identify suspects after an armed robbery was reported in Caledon, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said on Monday, just after midnight, officers received a report of a robbery at a home on Heather Street.
Police said three suspects forcibly entered the home and demanded items while brandishing a knife.
Officers said property — including a 2019 black Acura MDX with an Ontario licence plate of CYPP 068 — was stolen.
According to police, no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
