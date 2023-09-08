London man in custody after Old East Village fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London man is in custody after a fire yesterday afternoon in Old East Village that caused an estimated $250,000 worth of damages.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a vacant building in the 700 block of Dundas Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Police were given a description of the suspect by witnesses who saw the man fleeing the scene. The suspect was located and arrested a short distance away.

A 38-year-old London man was charged with arson causing damage to property.

The man remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.